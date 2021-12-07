Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 November - 6 December 2021)

INDIA

On 4-6 December, Tropical Storm Jawad passed over the northwest Bay of Bengal towards the northeast and brought very heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tripura before weakening into a low-pressure area. According to the National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), as of 6 December, over 4,900 people were evacuated to 184 relief camps in Odisha, while in Tamil Nadu, five people lost their lives, 87 houses were damaged, and more than 3,400 people were evacuated. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 105 response teams to assist the affected population.

INDONESIA

On 4 December 2021, the Mount Semeru volcano in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province, had its largest eruption in recent history and produced a hot cloud avalanche with volcanic materials and heavy ashfall. As of 6 December, the Government has reported 34 people killed, 17 people are unaccounted for, and 5,205 people directly affected, including some 3,697 people who are displaced within the regency. The eruption has damaged 2,970 houses and has affected 24 schools and 3,888 students. The Government has prohibited any human activity within one-kilometer radius from the volcano and five kilometers towards south-southeasterly direction.

The local Government of Lumajang declared a 30-day emergency response period and has established a command post. OCHA has recorded more than 300 government and non-government institutions that have provided relief assistance to affected people.

INDONESIA

Between 1-6 December, floods were reported in Hulu Sungai Tengah and Banjarmasin of South Kalimantan, Makassar of South Sulawesi, North and West Lombok of West Nusa Tenggara, North Jakarta and Thousand Islands of Jakarta, Semarang of Central Java and Denpasar and Badung of Bali. These flooding events were caused by heavy rains and high tides, and exacerbated by La Nina. The directly affected population is estimated at 80,000, with at least 8,000 people displaced for several days. Local governments and the Indonesian Red Cross have responded to meet the needs of affected people.

MYANMAR

In southeast Myanmar, armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) as well as local People’s Defence Forces continued in several townships and prompted new displacement of civilians. Daily clashes were also reported across these areas during the reporting period with heavy fighting around several townships in Kayah and southern Shan. As a result of this fighting, an unknown number of people were displaced within Hpruso Township in Kayah and Taunggyi Township in southern Shan. According to the latest UNHCR figures, as of 29 November, an estimated 173,500 people remain displaced in Kayah, Kayin, Mon, southern Shan and Tanintharyi due to escalating hostilities since 1 February.

This is an overall increase of 700 people on the previous week.

PHILIPPINES

On 2 December, an armed encounter between Government armed forces and non-state armed groups occurred in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) resulting in a total displacement of more than 2,516 families (about 12,500 people) who are sheltering in evacuation sites and with host families. The Humanitarian Organization for Mindanao (HOM), a local NGO partner of UNICEF, suspended its interventions on immunization, nutrition screening and counseling in the area and has conducted an assessment. Food packs have been provided to affected people by local government authorities. However, needs remain in access to potable water and hygiene kits (WASH), sleeping kits, access to medicines and ECCD kits for children. Additional assistance of UNICEF and other members of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team has been requested and is being mobilized.

