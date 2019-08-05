Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 July - 5 August 2019)

INDONESIA

As of 5 August, six people are known to have been killed and 2,100 people have been displaced following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck 147 km southwest of Sumur District, Banten Province on 2 August. Most of the displaced are from Pandeglang (Banten Province) and Bandar Lampung (Lampung Province), where over 450 houses have been damaged. National, local and provincial authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the earthquake, including mobilizing volunteers to support evacuations, providing relief items and supporting access to healthcare.

The Indonesian Red Cross and NGOs are on the ground supporting the authorities in the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Ulawun volcano, on the island of New Britain, erupted on 3 August, producing a short but strong eruption with a 100 metre fire fountain and an 19,000 metre ash plume. Further imminent eruptions are unlikely and as of 5 August, the risk level, which was at ‘Stage 3’, has been downgraded to ‘Stage 1.’ Communities to the west and southwest of the volcano, such as Navo, Kabaya and Kimbe, have been most severely affected. A response team from the West New Britain Provincial Disaster Centre is supporting ongoing relief operations and conducting an assessment on the impact of the ashfall. Approximately 8,000 people remain displaced following earlier eruptions of Ulawan in June, with many of the displaced people still living in care centres.

PAKISTAN

As of July 25, 104 people have been killed as a result of the monsoon, with further heavy rain forecast in the north of the country over the coming seven days. At the same time, in the south of the country, drought conditions persist, with over 1.2 million people in Sindh province currently experiencing IPC Phase 3 (Crisis level) & 4 (Emergency level) food insecurity.

The Drought Response Plan is currently 29 per cent funded at $27 million.

MYANMAR

As of 3 August, more than 28,000 people are currently displaced in 9 townships of Rakhine State. Clashes between the Military and the Arakan Army (AA) continued in Mrauk-U, Minbya,

Buthidaung, Kyauktaw, Rahtedaung and Ponnagyun townships between 24 July and 3 August, with a recent surge in displacements in Rathedaung (more than 500 people) and Minbya (nearly 1,000).

Monsoon floods cumulatively displaced more than 89,000 people across nine states and regions, as of 4 August. Most sites in Kachin and all sites in Rakhine, Mon and Chin states were closed and people have returned home as floodwaters receded. With water flowing southward, Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Magway regions and Kayin State are currently the most affected, with more than 26,000 people displaced.