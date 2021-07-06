Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 June – 5 July 2021)

INDONESIA

Indonesia has experienced a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month, particularly on the islands of Java and Bali. The country’s active cases in early June amounted to some 94,000 cases and within a month has now reached 295,000 cases. The surge in cases appears to be driven by the Delta variant of concern. Hospitals are struggling to cope, despite efforts to install additional facilities such as emergency tents hospitals, as well as additional isolation facilities. According to media reports, a number of deaths have been reported before patients were able to receive treatment, sometimes due to the disruption of oxygen supply to hospitals, and sometimes when patients were self-isolating. The Ministry of Industry indicated that that the production of oxygen gas industry is still within its total capacity; however, the major challenge with oxygen availability relates to supply chain management to hospitals. The Government has set the implementation of more stringent Limitations to Community Activities (PPKM) across Java and Bali Islands from 3 to 20 July.

Despite these strict measures, the Government anticipates a continuing rise of cases within the next two weeks.

JAPAN

Heavy rains caused by a seasonal rain front over central Japan in early July triggered a large mudslide on 3 July in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. The mudslide killed at least 4 people, injured 4 people, and damaged at least 130 houses, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. More than 570 people, who initially were evacuated to around 10 schools and public halls, were moved to two hotels to better manage COVID-19 risks. Search, rescue, and clearing operations continue and 25 people have been rescued, as of 5 July. Of the 215 residents living in the affected area, 24 people remain missing.

FIJI

Fiji has been hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases after it went almost a year without recording any community cases until April 2021. The 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 367 cases per day, which at 386 cases per million population per day represents one of the world’s highest weekly caseloads per capita. There have been a total of 6,161 confirmed cases with 4,909 cases in isolation and 30 deaths, as of July 4. There has also been a notable increase in positive patients with severe cases. Tests have shown that the Delta variant is present in Fiji. The Government estimates an increase in daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western divisions.

WFP, through its Pacific Humanitarian Air Service, has transported medical supplies, diagnostic testing kits, and 107 cubic metres of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) on behalf of UNICEF, to support the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILIPPINES

More than 4,300 people from 10 municipalities of Batangas Province have been evacuated following the eruption of the Taal Volcano on 1 July. Local authorities anticipate the numbers to rise as the volcano continue to be active, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs) warning that another eruption may occur anytime. Taal’s sulfur dioxide emissions reached an average of 22,628 tons per day on 4 July, and 26 strong and shallow low-frequency earthquakes were recorded over a 24 hour period. Local authorities, with support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), are leading relief efforts for evacuees who are temporarily sheltered in 12 evacuation centers or are hosted by relatives.

DSWD delivered 8,000 family food packs to the province, including 1 million face masks and 500 modular tents to ensure adherence with health protocols. Provincial authorities will also prioritize the vaccination of evacuees after securing an additional 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Department of Health.