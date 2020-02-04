Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 January - 03 February 2020)

TUVALU

A state of emergency remains in force in Tuvalu as the Government continues to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Tino two weeks ago. Half of the country's population of 11,000 people were affected by the storm and 20 families remain in evacuation centres in the capital of Funafuti. Food security remains a concern after large waves caused by the storm inundated gardens and strong winds uprooted crops. The cyclone also damaged infrastructure including power, communications, and water containment facilities.

INDONESIA

Days of torrential rains in Central Tapanuli District of North Sumatra Province triggered flashfloods on 29 January, killing eight people and temporarily displacing some 700 households. The Head of Central Tapanuli declared an emergency response period of seven days and the local Government, police, and military conducted search and rescue operations, also providing basic relief assistance with support from the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Heavy rains on Mount Kawi in Blitar District, East Java Province, on 31 January, triggered flashfloods in Krisik Village. A number of house were damaged and five bridges collapsed, cutting off access for approximately 85 households. The Provincial and District Disaster Management Agencies have provided relief assistance to affected people.