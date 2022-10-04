Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 September - 3 October 2022)

PHILIPPINES

More than a million people have been affected by Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding), which made landfall in Quezon Province on 25 September. Around 46,400 people remain displaced , with 3,091 people taking temporary shelter in 26 evacuation centers. Severe winds damaged 58,994 houses (51,600 partially, 7,344 totally damaged), while torrential rains have left parts of Bulacan province still underwater. Based on latest reports, 5 people remain missing and 12 people have been confirmed dead, five of whom were emergency responders. Efforts are now underway to support affected communities, especially the 108,594 farmers and fisherfolk. The Department of Agriculture has estimated that around 170,700 hectares of agricultural areas have been damaged, equivalent to USD $52.8 million in losses.

VIET NAM, LAO PDR, THAILAND

Typhoon Noru made landfall in Viet Nam central provinces on 28 September before weakening to tropical storm over the southern part of Lao PDR and then becoming a tropical depression over northeastern Thailand on 29-30 September. As of 3 October, In Viet Nam, four deaths were reported and damages to hundreds of houses, paddy fields, crops, industrial crops, aquatic products and livestock were reported in Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces. In Southern Lao, floods and damages to homes, agriculture lands and livelihoods were reported in at least four provinces (Salavanh, Sekong, Champasack, and Attapeu). In Thailand, floods were reported in 17 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central region) killing 3 people and affecting 4,348 households. The urgent needs are within local and provincial response capacities and there is no request for international humanitarian support. In addition to the ongoing relief efforts, authorities continue monitoring the situation due to the risk of landslides as water levels recede.

MYANMAR

Hostilities and tight security measures continue in multiple states and regions across Myanmar, driving more displacement and generating new humanitarian needs. Fighting has escalated between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine and southern Chin since August. As a result, 17,400 people have been newly displaced, as of 27 September. Limits on the movement of people and interference in humanitarian activities, including travel restrictions, expanded checkpoints and roadblocks, have further compounded the already difficult living conditions for affected and displaced people across the state. In Sagaing Region, intense fighting has also continued, displacing about 530 people from Nang Naung village in Indaw township to Indaw town. The displaced people are currently staying in a monastery and have received food assistance from the host community. Similarly, close to 400 people from 2 villages in Namtu township in northern Shan were displaced to a monastery and a church in Namtu town on 27 and 28 September due to armed clashes between the MAF and the joint forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and local People’s Defence Forces (PDFs). According to the latest UN figures of 26 September, more than one million people have now been newly displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover.

INDONESIA

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on 1 October hit North Tapanuli District of North Sumatra Province at 02.28 local time, killing at least one person died and injuring 26. While assessments are underway, damages include some 1,300 houses, 72 places of worship, 25 government offices, 9 bridges, 23 school units, 9 clean water facilities, as well as other public facilities. The earthquake also triggered fires that burnt dozen of kiosks in a local market. Local government agencies have declared an emergency response and have responded to the situation, setting up a Command Post and providing basic humanitarian assistance including medical services, shelter, food and non-food items. The provincial and national authorities as well as non-government actors are complementing response efforts.