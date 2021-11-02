Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 October - 1 November 2021)

PHILIPPINES

On 31 October, armed clashes between government security forces and members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) took place in Maguindanao Province. An estimated 2,730 people are currently displaced in Region 10 due to the clashes in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality. As of 1 November, over 540 families fled their homes and are temporarily settled with their relatives and in a local school because of fears of being caught in crossfire. The UN and humanitarian partners are monitoring the protection situation of the affected populations.

VANUATU

The Yasur Volcano on the island of Tanna, some 200 km south of the capital Port Vila, began an increased level of eruption on 22 October. The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department confirms that the volcanic activity remains in the “major unrest” level (level 2) as of 1 November. The most likely cause of the recent eruption is that heavy rainfall caused a landslide which fell into the crater. The volcano has emitted substantial plumes of volcanic gases and ash, and a danger zone of one kilometer around the volcanic cone has been established. Nearby villages are struggling with the ashfall that is destroying food gardens and is contaminating water sources. The number of affected people is estimated at 1,622 and initial assessments are currently being carried out humanitarian partners.

INDONESIA

Floods in Sekadau and Sanggau regencies in West Kalimantan between 25 and 30 October killed one person and directly affected 14,482 people, of whom over 2,000 were temporarily displaced. Similar flooding events also occurred in Dumai and Pekanbaru regencies in Riau Province between 25-30 October, affecting about 800 households (4,000 people). Responding to the situation, local governments have provided immediate relief assistance including medical services, food, and shelter.

MYANMAR

The humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Chin State, as well as in neighbouring Magway and Sagaing regions, is deteriorating with intensified armed clashes reported between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the local People’s Defence Forces (PDFs). In Chin State, more than 160 houses, two churches and an NGO office in Thantlang Town were reportedly burnt down on 29 October. Most residents had already fled in late September in anticipation of the conflict. However, UNICEF is concerned at reports that around 20 children are caught in Thantlang and calls for immediate efforts to ensure the safety of these children, and of all children impacted by conflict. Clashes across several townships in Chin State since May have displaced at least 18,300 people. Of those people, more than 10,000 IDPs are sheltering in Thantlang Township in Chin state next to the Indian border. The newly displaced in Chin state are in addition to some 7,600 who remain displaced since December 2019 in Paletwa in southern Chin due to the conflict between the Arakan Army (AA) and the MAF.