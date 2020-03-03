Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 February - 02 March 2020)

INDONESIA

Between 24 and 27 February, flooding has been reported in Jakarta, Karawang and Bekasi Regencies of West Java, and South Tangerang Regency of Banten. Nine people were killed and over 222,000 people were directly affected by the floods. Karawang Regency has declared the status of emergency response from 26 February to 10 March. Local and provincial governments have provided basic relief assistance and health services. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), 652 disaster occurrences (mostly floods, tornadoes and landslides) have been recorder between January and February 2020 in Indonesia, caused a total of 123 deaths and 1.4 million people temporarily displaced.

VIET NAM

Severe drought and saltwater intrusion conditions are seriously affecting the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam during the 2019-2020 dry season. The abnormal conditions have been attributed to climate change, tide changes, subsidence resulting from over-extraction of groundwater, and upstream water retention. The ongoing drought, water shortage, and saltwater intrusion have so far affected 82,000 households in Vietnam. A total of 13 out of the 63 provinces have been affected and 3 provinces (Kien Giang, Ben Tre and Tien Giang) have declared a state of emergency. Seasonal weather forecasts indicate that the level of severity will continue to increase, peaking in March to May 2020.

MYANMAR

Clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army (AA) have intensified in several townships of Rakhine State in recent weeks, leading to an upsurge in civilian casualties among men, women, and children. On 29 February, at least five civilians were reportedly killed and several injured by an artillery shell in Mrauk U Township. According to public sources, between 1 January and 29 February, at least 75 civilians were killed or injured due to shelling, landmines, and explosive hazard contamination, with the majority of incidents reported across central and northern parts of Rakhine State as well as southern areas of Chin State. The total number of casualties is difficult to verify due to insecurity and access constraints.

PHILIPPINES

On 2 March, approximately 655 people were displaced due to armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a non-state armed group in the Shariff Aguak, Pagatin,

Mamasapano, and Salibo areas of Maguindanao referred to as the ‘SPMS Box.’ Families fled to nearby barangays (villages) in fear of being caught in the crossfire. Since December 2019, over 43,600 have been displaced in Maguindanao, a province located within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

