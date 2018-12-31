Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 - 31 Dec 2018)

SRI LANKA

9,455 people have been displaced by flooding in Mullaithvu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna districts in north-east Sri Lanka and are now staying in 30 safety centres. Mullaithivu and Killinochchi, the two most affected districts, received more than 250 mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period on 22-23 December, the highest recorded rainfall in one day since 1983. The flooding has subsided as the weather improved over the last few days, with more than 2,000 people who had initially been displaced returning to their homes. The National Disaster Relief Services Center (NDRSC) has provided 49.5 million Sri Lankan Rupee (US$ 260,000) in cash allocations to address the immediate needs of those affected.

9,455 people displaced

INDONESIA

As of 28 December 2018, the number of people displaced by Sunda Strait tsunami has increased to 40,386. The total number of fatalities now stands at 426, with the number of injured increasing to 7,202 people. Approximately 1,300 houses have been damage in the affected areas. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a high tide warning, with potential high tides of 2.5-4 metres in the southern parts of the Sunda Strait. The warning was in effect until 31 December 2018, with no reports of any impact from the high tide. The alert status of Mount Anak Krakatau was also increased to Level III (Standby) on 27 December 2018 with an exclusion zone of 5 km put in place around the volcano.

40,386 people displaced

PHILIPPINES

A earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 (according to USGS) occurred off-shore near Davao Oriental Province on 29 December 2018 at 11:39 local time. A tsunami warning for Philippines and Indonesia was initially issued but subsequently cancelled. Despite strong shaking reportedly felt in nearby parts of both countries there was no casualties or damage reported.

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA) in Tun Keng village in Hsipaw Township on 22-25 December displaced more than 1,200 people from at least ten villages. Most of these displaced people have fled clashes more than twice since October 2018. The displaced people sheltered in monasteries in three different locations in Hsipaw where the Department of Disaster Management, CSOs, international and local NGOs provided assistance. As of 31 December, all of the displaced people have reportedly returned homes. Fighting between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar Military continued in Rakhine State during last week. As a result, some 1,500 people were newly displaced and it brings the total number of displaced people since 8 December to around 2,500. Authorities, CSOs, local and international humanitarian organizations, have provided assistance to displaced people in Ponnagyun and Kyauktaw townships. Humanitarian organisations have conducted missions to displacement sites in Kyauktaw and Ponnagun townships on 29 and 31 December.