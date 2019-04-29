Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 - 29 April 2019)

INDONESIA

Heavy rains on 26-27 April caused widespread flooding and landslides in nine districts in Bengkulu Province, Sumatra. According to Government reports, 29 people have been killed and more than 12,000 people have been displaced. Local fisheries and infrastructure have been affected, including 184 houses and 44 public buildings that have been damaged. Flood waters have subsided, but many settlements remain flooded and figures are expected to increase. Search and rescue efforts continue. The authorities have established 12 displacement sites for flood-affected people. The Government is coordinating the response and is mobilizing resources from district authorities, police, military, the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), the Ministry of Social Affairs (Tagana), National Red Cross (PMI), as well as from local and national NGOs and local CSOs.

Food and relief items including rubber boats, blankets, clean water and sanitation supplies, emergency lights, and household items are being provided to affected people.

INDIA

According to the Indian Meteorological Department and the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, the Cyclonic Storm Fani which formed in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by 30 April, with sustained winds of more than 160 km/h. As of the 29 April, it is moving in a north-westerly direction towards the coast of Andra Pradesh and Odisha states. On the 29 April, the Prime Minister directed the Cabinet Secretary to convene a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of preparedness measures.

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army (AA) has reportedly continued in Rakhine State with small-scale displacements registered in Pauktaw Township for the first time. According to the Rakhine State Government, more than 31,900 people have been displaced in seven townships (103 sites) in Rakhine State, as of 21 April. Local civil society organisations in Chin State reported that over 1,000 people have been displaced in Paletwa Township in five sites. This brings the total number of displaced people in Rakhine and Chin states since early December 2018 to more than 33,000 people.

33,000 people displaced

PHILIPPINES

Two consecutive earthquakes struck the Philippines on 22-23 April in Central Luzon and Eastern Visayas regions. The first earthquake struck on 22 April at 5:15 p.m. with a 6.1 magnitude and a depth of 10 km. The epicentre was located near Castillejos, Zambales, causing the most damage in the Central Luzon region, with 18 deaths, 243 people injured, and 3 people missing. As of 29 April, over 8,400 people are displaced and are staying in evacuation centre or with host families.

The second earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude and depth of 63 km occurred on 23 April, with the epicentre located 9 km northwest of San Julian in the Eastern Visayas Region, where the earthquake was felt strongly. As of 27 April, no deaths were reported and over 40 people were injured, with minimal damages reported.