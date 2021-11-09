Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 November - 8 November 2021)

MYANMAR

Displacement and returns continued across Shan State amid escalating armed clashes between ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) or between EAOs and the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) during this reporting period. In Hsipaw Township, about 320 people from two village tracts were newly displaced to Aung Mingalar Bo Daw Monastery on 7 November.

Separately in Kyaukme Township, 1,560 people, who had been displaced since 11 August, were relocated to 4 safer locations between 1 and 4 November due to the fragile security situation. Meanwhile, about 200 people, who had been temporarily displaced in Pang Kay Tu Village Tract in Mongkaing Township on 16 September returned home on this week after the security situation improved in their villages. Partners have been reaching people in need with food, essential household items, hygiene and dignity kits, COVID-19 preventive materials, and protection services. Since the beginning of 2021, 46,730 people have been internally displaced across 17 townships in Shan State due to conflict and insecurity; of those, about 15,330 people remain displaced in 9 townships in both northern and southern Shan State.

In a statement on 8 November, Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Martin Griffiths called on the international community to fund the humanitarian response and “called on the Myanmar Armed Forces — and all parties — to facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.”

INDONESIA

Floods triggered by heavy rains in Gorontalo District on 4-7 November and in Sintang District in West Kalimantan since 1 November have reportedly killed three people and directly affected about 102,000 people.

Floods in Sintang have not receded as of 8 November. Local government agencies have responded to the situation with rapid assessments and providing food, shelter, and health assistance to affected people. Flash floods in Batu City in East Java on 4 November claimed seven lives and caused material damages, including 107 livestock that were washed away. As of 8 November, all displaced people have returned home. The Batu City Government has set an emergency response phase between 4-17 November and is providing relief assistance to most affected people.

AFGHANISTAN

The humanitarian response ahead of winter continues. In the last quarter, the UN and NGO partners provided over 4 million people with food assistance; reached more than 580,000 people with primary health-care services; brought in 60 MT of medicine, provided treatment for acute malnutrition to more than 85,000 children under age 5; supported more than 28,000 people with psychosocial support services; assisted nearly 200,000 drought-affected people with water trucking; reached more than 48,000 children with community-based education activities; and supported more than 82,000 people with standard non-food items assistance.