Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 - 8 August 2022)

INDONESIA

Cold weather accompanied by hail and drought have impacted Kuyawage areas of Lanny Jaya District, Papua province since early July 2022, although information on the situation arrived much later due to the lack of telecommunications and transportation infrastructure. Local government reports indicate that four people have died (two adults and two children under-5), 61 people suffered from diarrhea, and 2,740 were directly affected as they were unable to harvest their crops. The adverse weather is also contributing to crop and tuber failures and leading to hunger and health challenges.

The District Government of Lanny Jaya has declared an emergency response status for 90 days until 25 October 2022 and has been providing medical services and 8.9 tons of rice to the affected population. The Provincial Government is supplementing this with 1.2 tons of food and IDR 200 million, while the Ministry of Social Affairs is providing clothing and 2.8 tons of food assistance.

TUVALU

According to the Tuvalu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), the northern islands of Tuvalu are currently experiencing drought based on the thresholds of the National Drought Monitoring Plan, while the central and southern islands are under drought watch based on the same thresholds. Below normal rainfall levels are likely across the Tuvalu group from July to September 2022, and the public have been advised to continue water management good practices. Water storage for households in islands such as Nanumea and Nui have reached an average of 30 per cent. Currently, The Public Works Department is filling tanks for water distribution in the mornings and evenings at the nine water distribution points on the island. The Government of Tuvalu has officially requested the assistance of OCHA and the Pacific Humanitarian Team and humanitarian partners. All are working to assist Tuvalu to mitigate the impacts of the drought and to avoid the need to declare a State of Emergency.

MYANMAR

Widespread displacement and civilian casualties continued amid ongoing armed clashes and rising tensions in several states and regions.

Military raids, tight security at checkpoints, as well as arrests of civilians were reported by partners and local media in Tanintharyi Region in the Southeast as well as in Shan and Rakhine states over the past week. The situation in Rakhine is of particular concern with rising tension between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF).

The number of landmine and explosive remnants of war (ERW) incidents is on the rise and is of growing concern. According to the latest UNICEF report, a total of 162 civilian casualties from landmines or ERWs were recorded countrywide between January and May 2022. Mine action partners are expanding mine risk education campaigns and other risk mitigation activities in rural areas across Rakhine, especially in the villages of origin of people previously displaced from the AA-MAF conflict.

Overall, 1.2 million people remain displaced across Myanmar as of 1 August, according to the latest UN figures. Amid tight access constraints, local and international humanitarian partners are staying and delivering assistance, reaching more than 3 million people with life-saving support in the first half of the year.

PAKISTAN

As of 4 August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that floods in Pakistan had resulted in 530 deaths (including 199 children and 108 women) and 604 people had been injured since 14 June 2022. The highest number of deaths (164) has been reported in Balochistan. Total number of people affected has reached 1 million. More than 42,000 houses have been either fully or partially damaged, while 56,097 hectares of crop area are damaged and over 10,000 people are displaced. The government has prioritized health, WASH, shelter, food security, agriculture and livestock sectors for the immediate flood response. National and provincial disaster management authorities, humanitarian partners, the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps continue to carry out rescue and relief activities in the affected districts.