Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 January 2021)

MYANMAR

On 21 January, around 5,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reached with emergency food assistance provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) in Paletwa Town and four neighboring villages in Paletwa Township in Chin State. The displaced are among the more than 9,800 people in Paletwa who have been displaced by the conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army. WFP also reached around 3,500 IDPs in five urban sites in Samee town in Paletwa Township on 24 January. This is addition to the food and nutrition support by WFP delivered to IDPs in Paletwa earlier in January. Ongoing insecurity due to the conflict and limited waterway and road transportation since April 2020 had often made it difficult for humanitarian actors to reach people in need in Paletwa.

INDONESIA

Following torrential rains,

Manado City in North Sulawesi was hit by floods on 22 January. The worst hit areas were inundated by 4-meter floodwaters. Local authorities report at least three people killed and about 2,000 people temporarily displaced by the flooding. Local Government agencies have conducted evacuations, rapid assessments, and have provided relief assistance to affected households.

AFGHANISTAN

Newly released figures highlight that displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. In 2020, almost 380,000 people left their homes due to ongoing conflict. Many of these people remain internally displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. In addition to this, close to 868,000 people returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan in 2020, including 860,000 from Iran and 7,900 from Pakistan. Some 6,000 people have also returned following deportation from Turkey in 2020.