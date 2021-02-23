Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 - 22 February 2021)

INDONESIA

Heavy rainfall events in Jakarta and surrounding areas (Jakarta, Bogor,

Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi) on 19-20 February have triggered floods that have directly affected at least 59,020 households in Jakarta, Bekasi and Karawang. The extreme rainfall (over 150 millimeters / sqm / day) experienced in the southern part of Jakarta was of particular concern. The flooding conditions in Jakarta was exacerbated by the river flow from upstream areas which also experienced heavy rains. An embankment in Bekasi collapsed, sending floodwaters that caused dozens of houses to be damaged. As of 22 February morning, floodwaters have significantly receded. However, further downpours are expected as the rainy season continues until April 2021. The Indonesian Government including military and police have responded to the situation and have provided basic humanitarian assistance, complemented by rescue and response efforts by the Indonesian Red Cross, NGOs and volunteer groups.

PHILIPPINES

More than 86,000 people were evacuated as Tropical Storm Dujuan brought heavy rains to the Philippines, triggering floods as it moved across areas in Mindanao and Visayas on 20-21 February. The province of Surigao del Sur was heavily affected by flooding as a major river swelled from the continuous heavy rains and caused neck-deep floods. Rescue units from the uniformed services were deployed to support local authorities in evacuating residents to safety. TS Dujuan weakened into a tropical depression when it made its landfall over Batag Island in Northern Samar Province on 22 February and is expected to further weaken as it moves northwestward towards the Bicol region.

Displaced people are seeking temporary shelter in 343 evacuation centers or are hosted by relatives across the affected regions, with local governments providing relief assistance. Local NGOs and the Red Cross chapters have reached out to affected local governments for possible support. Oxfam, which has presence in affected areas in the Visayas reported that it has activated early action protocols and preemptive cash disbursement for beneficiary families under its project that combines parametric weather forecasting and financial mobile technologies. The Office of Civil Defense in the CARAGA region is today beginning a three-day damage and needs assessment.

MYANMAR

About 2,060 people have been newly displaced in 15 displacement sites in Kyaukme, Namtu and Hsipaw townships in northern Shan since armed clashes broke out on 13 February between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army and the allied forces of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army. Three civilians were injured, and one house burned due to clashes in Namtu Township. Humanitarian responders have provided immediate short-term assistance. This new displacement is in addition to around 1,070 people, who remain displaced in four sites in Kyaukme Township since early January 2021. Separately, a civilian was reportedly killed by artillery shelling following clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Kachin Independence Army in Tee Ma Village, Muse Township on 20 February.

More than three weeks since 1 February, the UN in Myanmar remains committed to continuing the delivery of humanitarian assistance and COVID-19 related response to around 1 million people targeted under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.