Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 November 2022)

INDONESIA

A shallow 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit communities in Cianjur District in West Java on 21 November and was felt strongly in Jakarta. First responders are undertaking search, rescue, and response operations following the quake which was felt strongly in Jakarta and was followed by multiple aftershocks, with the largest one being of 4.0 magnitude. The earthquakes have triggered landslides which disconnected roads between Cipanas and Cianjur District, which has a population of 2.5 million people. Immediate reports from the Government indicate that at least 268 people have lost their lives, with 151 people unaccounted and 1083 people injured. As rapid assessments are ongoing, these numbers may increase significantly. A total of 22,198 houses and a dozens of other buildings, including hospitals, schools, and places of worship have been registered as damaged thus far.

MYANMAR

Armed clashes, compounded by tight security, access restrictions, and threats against aid workers, continue to hamper humanitarian operations across Myanmar. In Rakhine, amid continued fighting, an additional two townships were included alongside the six townships where access was restricted in mid-September. Humanitarian access to Pauktaw township is no longer possible, while access to Kyauktaw is permitted in the downtown area only. In central and southern Rakhine, search and arrest operations have increased in several townships, including in Buthidaung, Kyaukpyu, Kyauktaw, Minbya and Toungup. In the country’s northwest, restrictions on civilian movement and transportation of commodities remain in place, further deepening concerns about shortages and surging prices for key commodities, including food and medicine.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

At 12 PM (local time) on 22 November, a shallow earthquake of 7.3 Magnitude at depth of 10km occurred under the sea east of Guadalcanal Island, with an epicentre approximately 55 KM from the city of Honiara. A no tsunami threat was issued by the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service at 2PM local time. As of 23 November, total of 38 aftershocks occurred, with magnitudes ranging from 3- 5 magnitude. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was activated and established communications with provincial EOCs to ascertain the scope and scale of the earthquake impacts The NEOC deployed an initial situation overview to ascertain the scope and scale of the impacts in Southwest Guadalcanal, supported by the Australian Federal Police support programme. According to the Initial Situational Overview (Fly-over) conducted at the most exposed locations affected by the earthquake, there were no major impacts except for the isolated pockets of landslides observed in South Guadalcanal. No major significant damages to buildings were observed and no significant signs of tsunami inundations observed from the coastal areas.