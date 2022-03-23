Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 March 2022)

JAPAN

A series of earthquakes struck off the north-east coast of Japan on the evening of 16 March and morning of 17 March. The strongest was a 7.4M earthquake at a depth of 60km that struck at 23:36 local time on 16 March, 57km off the coast of Fukushima prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert at 05:00 on 17 March, and was later lifted. Tsunami waves of 30cm (11in) reached shores in Ishinomaki, about 390km (242 miles) north-east of Tokyo.

As of 22 March, three people have been confirmed dead and 234 people injured. More than 2.2m homes were temporarily without electricity in 14 prefectures, including the Tokyo Region, but power was gradually restored. Water supply was suspended for approximately 70,00 houses in the affected area, but has been restored in most areas by 22 March. A high-speed bullet train reportedly came off the rails in Miyagi Prefecture due to the earthquake, and as of 22 March the service is partially restored. The East Japan Railway Company (JR East) expects the full recovery of the service by around 20 April. JAL and ANA are operating emergency flights to the Tohoku area until 24 March.

INDONESIA

Flooding events following torrential rains continued to affect a number areas of the country. Between 16-21 March 2022, floods were reported in Gorontalo and Bone Bolango districts of Gorontalo province, Cilacap district of Central Java, and Kutai Timur and Balikpapan cities of East Kalimantan Timur, directly affecting an estimated 44,000 people. The floodwaters also disrupted land transportation between provinces in Sulawesi and Kalimantan islands, thus affecting the economic and social activities of thousands of other people. Local government agencies, the Indonesian Red Cross, and community-based organizations have responded and provided basic relief assistance including food, medical services and temporary shelter.

MYANMAR

In the country’s northwest, armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Forces (CDF) and local People’s Defence Forces (PDF) have escalated during the reporting period. This has resulted in further displacement and destruction of civilian properties across Chin State and Magway and Sagaing regions. UN figures show that as of 14 March, the northwest accounts for the highest proportion of people remaining displaced as a result of violence since the military takeover, at 272,900 people. The number of Myanmar nationals who have sought refuge across the border into India remains at 31,000 people. In addition, more than 4,600 houses and other civilian properties, including churches and monasteries, have reportedly been either burnt down or destroyed in the region since February 2021. Humanitarian actors and local responders continue to reach people in need with critical life-saving assistance amid wherever they can however access remains tightly restricted.

Nationwide, a total of 889,900 IDPs remain displaced in Myanmar, including 370,000 IDPs who were displaced before February 2021, and 502,600 IDPs displaced since the military takeover.

