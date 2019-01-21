Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 Jan 2019)

INDONESIA

On 19 January, Mount Agung erupted, spewing lava approximately one kilometre from the crater. The volcano is at level III alert, with a no-go zone established in a radius of four kilometres from the crater. No damage has so far been reported.

Heavy rains have been reported in many parts of Central Java over the last week. As of 17 January, floods and landslides in Kebumen, Banyumas District, had displaced some 2,650 people. Floods and landslides have also been reported in Mojokerto District, Bojonegoro District, Purworedjo District and Cilacap District, damaging a number of houses and infrastructure. Two casulaties have been reported.

PAKISTAN

Ongoing drought conditions are affecting some five million people in Sindh and Balochistan Provinces. Conditions have recently deteriorated in the drought affected areas with more than 70 per cent of households reported to be food insecure and malnutrition rates having increased to 30 per cent. The Government has reached 2.5 million people with food rations, nutrition services, emergency health care, and cash disbursements. Humanitarian and development partners are supporting the Government by redirecting current programs and resources to priority districts. There is an urgent need for additional food aid, access to safe drinking water, nutrition services, health care, and livelihood support.

PHILIPPINES

On 20 January, Tropical Depression Amang made landfall over Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province. It is the first cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2019. As of 21 January, TD Amang was 40 km/h north-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and is estimated to bring moderate to heavy rain over the Eastern Visayas and Bicol regions in areas that previously experienced widespread flooding and landslides due to TD Usman that struck in December, causing the loss of over 150 lives. Over 11,000 people have been pre-emptively evacuated in Albay, Camarines Sur,

Masbate, Eastern Samar, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur Provinces, and residents in flood and landslide prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.