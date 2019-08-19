Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 19 August 2019)

MYANMAR

More than 500 people were temporarily displaced on 15 August in Nawnghkio, Shan State, following attacks by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MDNAA) and the Arakan Army on the Myanmar Military in locations in Mandalay and Nawnghkio Township on 16 August. These displaced people were able to return home on the 16 August. In addition, more than 1,000 people were displaced between 17 and 19 August when clashes broke out in the outskirts of Lashio Town and nearby villages. To date, three people have been killed and four have been injured in the clashes. An ambulance of a local civil society organization was hit by gunfire on 17 August, killing one person and injuring two. The Myanmar Red Cross Society, the Department of Social Welfare and Resettlement, and local CSOs are providing immediate assistance to affected people. Additional food, water and hygiene support, and as well as non-food items will be required if displaced people cannot return in the coming days.1 1,500 people displaced

INDONESIA

According national authorities, floods on 13 August hit Nunukan District,

North Kalimantan Province, inundating 40 houses and destroying two bridges. The floods have reportedly receded. In addition, as of 14 August 2019, 2,620 villages are facing drought conditions in 7 provinces, including Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara.

SRI LANKA

As of 18 August, more than 13,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and strong winds in several parts of Sri Lanka and more than 2,400 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

On 15 August, a landslide warning was issued for the central hills of Nuwera Eliya due to the threat of further continuous rains, while storm conditions are predicted in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western Provinces. At the same time, many areas in the north and eastern parts of the country are facing varying levels of drought, from ‘drought watch’ up to ‘extreme drought conditions.’ As of 18 August, more than 682,000 people have been affected by drought.

2,400 houses damaged or destroyed

PHILIPPINES

According to the World Health Organization, the number of dengue cases registered in the Philippines is the highest in the region, with more than 167,000 cases and 720 deaths recorded across 10 regions from January to 27 July.

As part of response activities, the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) has directed health units to reactivate Dengue Fast Lanes and to prioritize patients who manifest dengue fever symptoms. DOH has requested assistance from its partners, including technical assistance, data analysis and management, logistics, information campaign and advocacy, and monitoring teams.

167,000 cases of Dengue