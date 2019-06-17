17 Jun 2019

Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 17 June 2019)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Jun 2019
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

CHINA

Heavy rains and flooding across eight provinces in southern and central China have affected more than 6.1 million people in the past week. As of 16 June, at least 88 people have been killed and 388,000 people have been evacuated.
The Ministry of Emergency Management(MEM) has reported that 99,000 houses have been partially damaged or have collapsed, and that 428,700 hectares of farmland have been damaged. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. The National Disaster Reduction Committee and the MEM have launched a National Level IV Disaster Response in Guangxi, Jiangxi, Guangdong, and other provinces. 1 388,000 people evacuated

INDIA

Tropical Cyclone Vayu formed over the eastern Arabian Sea (Indian Ocean) on 10 June and began moving north towards the Gujarat coast in India. On 12 June, the cyclone changed course and moved northwestwards away from the coast and has not made landfall, as of 17 June. The Indian Government deployed 15 teams of National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) in coastal areas and over 270,000 people were evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat on the 12 June. The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard were alerted to assist with relief operations as required. 2

270,000 people evacuated

INDONESIA

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in Sulawesi and East Kalimantan in recent weeks. More than 50,000 people have been affected in East Kalimantan. According to the national disaster management agency (BNPB), 69 villages in North Konawe District in Southeast Sulawesi Province have been affected, temporarily displacing more 5,100 people. Two other districts (Sidrap and Wajo) in South Sulawesi and Morowali Regency in Central Sulawesi have also been affected by floods. Flood waters have receded in these areas. Continuous rainfall and overflow of the Mahakam River have resulted in flooding and landslides affecting around 36,000 people. As of 17 June, the only area still affected by flooding is Samarinda city, where an emergency response has been declared until 21 June.
In North Konawe District, the Ministry of Social Affairs has provided US$105,000 for humanitarian assistance and the Provincial Government of East Kalimantan has provided US$174,000 for the response in Samarinda city. The national and local disaster management agencies, military, and other relevant agencies are working together to respond to the situation and to provide assistance to those affected.

