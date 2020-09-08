Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 September 2020)

MYANMAR

On 31 August, a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Taung Paw IDP relocation site in Rakhine state. As part of COVID-19 control measures, the Government limited humanitarian assistance to camps and displacement sites to “essential activities” only, such as food assistance, COVID-19 response, and provision of water, sanitation and hygiene and basic non-food items.

Movement restrictions and the requirement for humanitarian actors to undergo testing continue to impact the delivery of assistance and people’s access to critical services.

Humanitarian partners are working with the Government to identify ways to resume critical activities in a safe manner to ensure continuation of service delivery across all of Rakhine.

INDONESIA

In the early morning of 7 September, approximately 300 Rohingya refugees disembarked off the northern coast of Aceh, having survived some seven months at sea in desperate conditions after the group left Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, in February. Over 30 people are estimated to have died en route, while the group repeatedly tried to disembark. Around two thirds of the group are women and children with many in need of medical attention. UNHCR and IOM are supporting local authorities to assess the needs of the refugees, providing first aid and medical care, and COVID-19 rapid testing.

PAKISTAN

As monsoon rains continue to batter different parts of Pakistan, casualties have risen to over 230 people and 170 people being injured. Sindh is the most impacted province with some 2.27 million people being affected. According to the Government, over 214.000 houses are partially or fully damaged, and around 1 million acres of crops are destroyed. Over 23,600 people have been displaced and are hosted across nearly 200 relief camps. A rapid needs assessment is under way on the request of the Government of Sindh. WHO donated supplies worth of around US$126,000 to NDMA for accelerating relief efforts in the flood affected provinces of Pakistan.

JAPAN AND DPRK

On 6 and 7 September, Typhoon Haishen traveled north of the western coast of Japan and passed through the east coast of DPRK, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, high waves and tidal surges. In Japan, two people have reportedly died, four people are missing, and 93 people have been injured. Kyushu region was the worst hit with 50 houses destroyed or partially damaged.

Another 32 houses have been partially damaged or flooded in other regions of southern Japan. As of 8 September, most of the over 151,000 evacuees have returned to their homes.

In DPRK, around 1,000 houses have been flooded, according to state media. The state administration has reportedly mobilized 12,000 volunteers to support the response efforts in the most affected provinces, with food security and WASH being the main concerns. The UN has offered its support to the government’s relief efforts.