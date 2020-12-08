Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 December 2020)

SRI LANKA & INDIA

Cyclone Burevi made landfall over the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka on 2 December, and brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges. According to Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC), at least two people died, 57 houses were destroyed, and 2,753 houses were damaged. As of 3 December, more than 10,300 people are displaced and hosted in evacuation centres. On 3 December, Burevi made landfall over the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which is still recovering from the passage of Tropical Storm Nivar in late November. Thousands of people were pre-emptively evacuated by authorities, before heavy rain resulted in flooding of low-lying rural and urban areas and agricultural land. In Sri Lanka, UNICEF is supporting the Government’s response by providing shelter material, water pumps and purification tablets.

VIET NAM

Heavy rainfall resulted in floods in central and south-central Viet Nam between 28 November and 1 December. Five people have died and at least 5,674 people have been evacuated across Nha Trang City and the provinces of Dak Lak, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, according to media reports. Vietnam has experienced widespread floods due to a series of tropical storms that struck the country from mid-October to November this year.

PHILIPPINES

Following an attack on a police station on 3 December, the Philippines military conducted operations against an IS inspired non-state armed group in Maguindanao Province. At least 500 families were displaced during the clashes and are currently hosted in temporary evacuation centres, which were set up by local Government authorities.

The security situation remains volatile as Cotabato City is set to be officially transferred to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in December this year.

INDONESIA

Heavy rainfall on 4-6 December triggered floods and landslides in the provinces of North Sumatra and Aceh. In North Sumatra, over 31,100 people were affected, five people lost their lives and two people are missing, as of 6 December. Medan City has been particularly affected with wide areas being submerged in flood water that reached up to five meters. About 20 landslides occurred and are blocking land access to some of the affected areas. In Aceh, at least 13,675 houses were damaged or destroyed, one person has died and over 48,000 people were affected. As of 6 December, flood water in Aceh has not significantly receded. According to the Meteorological Agency, heavy rainfall is forecast over Central Java and Aceh in the coming days. Local Government authorities and the Red Cross conducted evacuations and rapid assessments, and provided medical assistance and clean water to affected people.