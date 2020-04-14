Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (07 - 13 April 2020)

VANUATU, FIJI, TONGA

The humanitarian response to Cyclone Harold continues and assessments are ongoing in the most affected areas of Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga. Initial findings from an assessment in Sanma Province in Vanuatu indicate that an estimated 80 – 90% of the population lost their houses, while some 60% of schools and 20% of health centres may be damaged. Food crops are seriously damaged. In Fiji, the Government made a Declaration of Natural Disaster for TC Harold on 12 April. As of 13 April, more than 1,800 evacuees are being sheltered in 65 evacuation centres in Fiji, while in Tonga, 17 evacuation centres are sheltering 323 people and an estimated 428 houses have been damaged. UN agencies and NGO partners are supporting the National Disaster Management Authorities and are releasing prepositioned relief items for the response with additional in-kind and logistical support from the FRANZ alliance. On 13 April, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund released USD$ 2.5 million for the response in Vanuatu.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

An estimated 60,000 people in coastal delta areas of Gulf Province have been displaced by floods following weeks of heavy rain, according to provincial authorities. A further 25,000 people in highland areas of the province may also have been displaced by landslides according to local authorities. The provincial government has allocated PGK1 million (USD300,000) to relief efforts and the prime minister committed K300,000 ($100,000) for immediate relief.

INDONESIA

More than 7,500 houses were flooded and 25,000 people were directly affected by floods in Lamongan District of East Java on 11-13 April. Local Government did not declare an emergency response as there was no large displacement but has responded to the situation by providing basic relief items.

In Central and East Java Provinces, dengue has infected more than 5,400 people and claimed 66 lives. Risk of dengue increases partly because the monitoring system requiring a door-to-door checking which cannot be performed during COVID-19 crisis.

On 10 April, four volcanoes (Mount Kerinci in West Sumatra, Semeru in East Java,

Anak Krakatau in Sunda Strait and Merapi in Central Java) emitted volcanic material, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG). There were no humanitarian consequences due to these increased volcanic activities.

PHILIPPINES

Between 11 and 12 April, multiple clan feuds (rido) erupted in different municipalities of Maguindanao province, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to local authorities, more than 5,000 people were displaced when fighting broke out between warring factions with affiliations to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and the local Government authorities. Displaced people have appealed to the conflict parties to end hostilities for them to return safely to their homes amidst growing concerns of COVID-19