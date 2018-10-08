Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (02-08 Oct 2018)

INDONESIA

As of 8 October, 1,948 people are known to have died following the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. A further 10,679 people have been seriously injured and 835 people are still missing, according to figures released by the national disaster management agency, BNPB. Buildings, including houses, shops, mosques and hotels, have collapsed, been swept away, or suffered extensive damage. According to BNPB, more than 2,700 schools have been damaged, in addition to health facilities and water supply systems. Whole villages were submerged when the land they were built upon liquified. An estimated 66,000 houses have been damaged and over 74,000 people are currently displaced. A total of 1,575 potential Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites have been identified via satellite imagery as of 6 October 2018. There have been many instances of liquefaction including in Petobo village, to the south of Palu, where the earth was forced up some 5 metres, taking vehicles and houses with it. The damage in this area is total, and it is believed that many bodies remain under the soil.

Despite the damage to infrastructure, electricity and telecommunications and water is being restored, the shortages of fuel reported last week have been eliminated, and shops are beginning to reopen. Priority needs as identified by the Government include, air transport, tents, shelter kits, water treatment equipment, and generators. Balikpapan is the staging area for relief flights, including incoming international assistance; as of 7 October, there were 17 international aircraft operating in-country assisting with the delivery of aid to Palu.

AFGHANISTAN

In the last week, 5,700 people were displaced by conflict, with almost 250,000 people displaced due to insecurity since the beginning of the year. Drought has also displaced 217,000 people in 2018 throughout the country, although there have been no new, verified displacements in the past week.

In the past four years, 40,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan. In 2018, killing and maiming of civilians by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), particularly suicide devices, have accounted for almost half of all civilian casualties from conflict-related violence. From January-September 2018, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented a 21 per cent increase in the number of casualties compared to the same period last year, with 1,065 civilians killed and 2,569 injured.

LAO PDR

Since July 2018, two tropical storms and sustained heavy rainfall have affected an estimated 2,400 villages and 132,000 households. Around 90,000 hectares of rice paddy fields and over 10,000 hectares of crop fields have been damaged across the country leading to food insecurity and an outbreak of beriberi in Khammouane province, located in the centre of the country. Beriberi is a disease caused by a vitamin B-1 deficiency.

While the emergency support of the international community had originally focused on the impact of the flash floods following a dam break on 23 July in Attapeu province, given the ongoing rains, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 1 October expanded its request for assistance to the entire country.

The Humanitarian Country Team in Lao PDR have selected the six hardest-hit districts in Khammouane province, focusing on lifesaving activities, and have applied to the Central Emergency Response Fund to address the life-threating consequences of the flooding in the province.