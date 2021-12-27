ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week Week 51 (20 – 26 Dec 2021)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the fifty-first (51st) week of 2021, a total of 25 disasters (18 floods, 3 landslides, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and Myanmar have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and tornado in Sumatra, Java, and Sulawesi as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For Myanmar, landslides were reported in Kachin States.

HIGHLIGHT:

As of 27 Dec 2021, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the impacts of the Typhoon RAI in the Philippines has reached 1.1M families (4.2M persons) affected, 389 death, 64 missing, 1.15 injured, 570.9K displaced, and damaged 506.4K houses (561.9K USD estimated cost of damaged houses) , 225 roads, and 25 bridges. Damages to infrastructure and agriculture amounting to 439.5M USD. In response, 2.4M USD worth of assistance have already been provided to those affected by the effects of the Typhoon RAI in the Philippines.

Following the signing of the Contractual Arrangement between the NDRRMCOCD and the AHA Centre, the AHA Centre raised its Emergency Operations Centre’s Alert Level to RED (Active Response). In coordination with NDRRMCOCD, the AHA Centre facilitated the mobilisation of the relief items (541 shelter repair kits, 275 family tents, 5,000 family kits, 1,000 tarpaulin, 5,000 personal hygiene kits, and 1,000 kitchen sets) from the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, the Philippines. A total of 366 shelter repair kits, 55 family indoor tent, and 232 rolls of tarpaulins has arrived at the Clark Airport, Philippines and will be distributed to the province of Surigao. As of 27 Dec, another 768 rolls of tarpaulins have been withdrawn from the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, the Philippines to be distributed to the affected areas. The remaining relief items will be distributed in coordination with NDRRMC-OCD.