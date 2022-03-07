ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 9 (28 February – 6 March 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the ninth week of 2022, a total of 33 disasters (22 floods, 3 landslides, 5 windrelated, and 3 storms) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Rain-induced landslides, several localised highintensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, and tornadoes were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that high intensity rainfall due to a low pressure area caused flooding and subsequently flooding which caused a landslide in Lanao del Norte. Lastly, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that windstorms affected Sakon Nakhon, Phichit, and Chiayaphum provinces. According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific and at the seasonal timescale, La Niña events bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding in Banten (Serang Reegncy, Serang City, and Pandeglang Regency) on 1 Mar reportedly resulted in 33K persons affected, 8.8K persons displaced, 9.8K houses damaged, and 5 deaths. Meanwhile, in East Java, from 1-4 Mar, heavy rainfall, the overflowing of rivers and an irrigation channel caused floods in several areas that resulted in 40.9K persons affected, 450 displaced, and 11.2K houses damaged. In West Java, heavy rainfall, the overflowing of rivers, and a tornado resulted in 12.2K persons affected, 75 displaced, and 3.1K houses damaged. Local disaster management agencies coordinated with relevant authorities and agencies to conduct necessary monitoring, assessments, and other actions in response to the disasters in the cities and regencies.