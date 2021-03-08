ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 9, 01 – 07 Mar 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 23 disasters (10 floods, 2 landslides, 9 winds-related, 1 storm, and 1 earthquake) affected the region in week 9. These disasters occurred in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. High intensity rain causes floods, landslides, and strong winds in ten provinces in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). The M5.8 earthquake reported by BMKG occurred in 54 km northwest of the Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra. According to Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the high pressure zone from China spreading down resulting in thunderstorms and winds in 17 Province in Thailand. Lastly, Heavy rainfall caused flood and landslide in Banaue, Ifugao (CAR) while strong winds have destroyed homes and crops in North Cotabato (Region XII), the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

Heavy rainfall events in Jayawijaya Regency, Papua, that occurred since Monday, 1 Mar 2021, caused the flood which affected more than 30K persons (6K families), damaging 1.2K houses, 8 medical facilities, 13 bridges, 18 churches, 7 educational facilities, more than 5K ha of agriculture area, fishponds, and livestock in 23 districts. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall events caused the overflowing of Bengawan Solo and Bengawan Njero rivers which is caused flood in Lamongan Regency on 3 March 2021, affecting around 26K people and damaging around 6K houses, 58 educational facilities, 5 public facilities, 3 medical facilities, 20 mosques and 6K ha of fishponds. Lastly, heavy rainfall events caused the overflowing of Citarik river and resulted flood in Bandung Regency, affecting around 25K people and damaging around 5K houses on 4 March 2021.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Papua, central Sulawesi, southern parts of Kalimantan, southern part of Sumatra, islands in the western parts of Sumatra and the northern parts of Java.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Mount Ili Lewotolo, Sinabung, and Merapi in Indonesia are on Alert Level III. Volcanic activity was reported for Mount Sinabung, Semeru, Ibu, Raung, Dukono in Indonesia and Pinatubo in the Philippines, as reported by PHIVOLCS and PVMBG. Mount Pinatubo that was previously on Alert Level 0 is now on alert level I.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions are expected over the Philippines; warmer conditions are expected over northwestern Mainland Southeast. There is a moderate increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the Philippines; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in parts of Myanmar;