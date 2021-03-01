ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 8, 22 – 28 Feb 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 19 disasters (12 floods, 1 earthquake, and 6 wind-related) affected the region in the eighth week of 2021. Indonesia has reportedly been affected. Localised heavy rainfall and flooding events which also triggered the overflowing of rivers have been reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB). A Magnitude 5.2 earthquake also caused minor damages in South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the report from the BNPB, high intensity rain on 23 February caused flooding in six (6) sub-districts of Semarang City (East Semarang, North Semarang, West Semarang, Pedurungan, Genuk, and Gayam Sari). As many as 18.1K families (90.6K people) have reportedly been affected, and 9.2K houses submerged in 10-75 cm of flood waters (reported as of 26 February). Flooding has receded. Local disaster management agencies conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies, facilitated the evacuation of the affected residents, and managed food logistics and aid.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the eastern coasts of Luzon and over CARAGA region of the Philippines as well as over most parts of Indonesia (Papua, Kalimantan, and Java). Accordingly, flooding has been reported some of these areas. As of reporting, there are no tropical cyclone advisories in the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). A M5.2 earthquake resulted in minor damages in South Halmahera Regency in North Maluku. Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia reported recent volcanic activity, is on Alert Level III and is under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Raung, Semeru, and Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts drier conditions over the western maritime continent (Philippines and Indonesia) and southern mainland Southeast Asia; and warmer conditions over central mainland Southeast Asia; For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for: a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Southern Philippines and Nusa Tenggara; extended dry conditions in Southern Sumatra, western Java, southern Borneo, and Sulawesi; and extreme hot conditions in central mainland Southeast Asia (southern Myanmar, Thailand, Lao PDR, and Cambodia), and the Philippines.