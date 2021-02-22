ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 7, 15 – 21 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 21 disasters (14 floods, 1 landslide, 3 winds, 1 tropical storm, 1 volcano and 1 drought) affected the region in week 7. These disasters occurred in Indonesia and the Philippines. High-intensity rain caused the floods and winds in eleven provinces of Indonesia, while one drought has been reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB) in Padang, West Sumatra. The volcanic activity of Taal Volcanic Mountain has made around 200 people evacuate from Taal Volcanic Island in the Philippines. Lastly, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Walfare and Development (DSWD) reported that Tropical Storm Dujuan (Auring) affected Region X, XI and Caraga in the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

Heavy rainfall events in Jakarta and surrounding areas (Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi) since Friday, 19 Feb 2021, caused the flood which cost the lives of 7 individuals, affected more than 140K persons, and displaced 8K people. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dujuan (Auring) in the Philippines has affected around 53K people, displacing more than 50K people, damaging 179 houses, a bridge and 3 roads in Region X, XI and Caraga as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Walfare and Development (DSWD).

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the southern parts of Sumatra, northern parts of Java island, southern parts of Central Kalimantan, northern part of Mindanao Island Philippines, and the Philippines east sea.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Mount Ili Lewotolo, Sinabung, and Merapi in Indonesia are on Alert Level III. Mount Karangetang that was previously on Alert Level III is now on alert level II. Volcanic activity was reported for Mount Raung and Semeru in Indonesia, and Taal in the Philippines, as reported by PHIVOLCS and PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts drier conditions over the western Maritime Continent and southern Mainland Southeast Asia; wetter conditions are expected over central and northern Philippines; cooler conditions are expected around the Gulf of Thailand and southern parts of South China Sea. There is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Northern and Central Philippines, western Java; moderate increase in chance for extended dry conditions in Cambodia, southern Thailand, southern Myanmar, Malay Peninsula, western Borneo, Riau Archipelago and Bangka Belitung Islands; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in Western Borneo, northern Sulawesi, northern Maluku Islands and the Philippines; and moderate increase in chance for extreme cold conditions in Southern Viet Nam, Cambodia, southern Thailand, Java Island