ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 6, 8 – 14 Feb 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 21 disasters (15 floods, 3 landslides, 2 wind-related, 1 storm) affected the region in the sixth week of 2021. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. As forecasted by the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) wetter conditions were to observed mostly in Java, Indonesia and the Philippines. Accordingly, localised heavy rainfall and flooding events and landslides have been reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulan Bencana (BNPB) and the Philippines’ Department of Social Welfare and Development.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the report from the DSWD, the Tail-end of a Frontal System (TEFS) affected the Eastern Visayas bringing cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers, and thunderstorms. Due to prolonged periods of rainfall brought by these weather disturbances, flooding occurred in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. The flooding has claimed one life and affected a total of 25.2K families (120.1K persons) in 114 barangays in Eastern Visayas. A total of 35.5K persons took temporary shelter in eight (8) evacuation centres. 15 houses have been damaged. Around 6.8K USD worth of assistance have been provided to those affected. The local agencies are coordinating with the respective government units regarding updates on status of the affected persons and the relief efforts.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the Eastern Visayas Region of the Philippines and parts of Indonesia. As of reporting, a tropical disturbance (INVEST 91W) has been reported by JTWC 400 km southeast of Yap,

Micronesia and is under close monitoring for its Medium potential to develop into a significant tropical cyclone in 24 hours.