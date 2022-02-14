ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 6 (07 – 13 Feb 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the sixth week of 2022, a total of 23 disasters (20 floods, 2 landslides, and 1 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia has reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events in Sumatra, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi as reported by Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), La Niña conditions are now currently present in the Pacific and at the seasonal timescale, La Niña events bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Merowi, Haruyan, and Barabai Rivers since 7 Feb has caused flooding in Hulu Sungai Tengah and Tapin Regency in South Kalimantan Province, and Sanggau, Kapuas Hul, and Ketapang Regency in West Kalimantan Province. In total, 5.7K families (21K persons) have been affected in South Kalimantan and West Kalimantan Province. Reports of damages include 3.2K houses, 12 schools, 13 public facilities, and 5 worship places. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation. Meanwhile, in Central Java Province (Semarang, Tegal, Brebes, Purbalingga, and Cilacap Regency) and East Java Province (Sumenep, Gresik, and Mojokerto Regency), flooding, landslides, and tornado has cost the life of 1 individual, affected 3.6K families (13K persons), displaced 45 persons, and damaged 1.5K houses, roads, schools, more than 300 ha of agriculture areas.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Papua, Sulawesi, Java and Sumatra in Indonesia; Serawak and Peninsular Malaysia; and Mindanao of the Philippines. As of reporting, Tropical Disturbance INVEST 97S is located approximately 870 km south of Java Indonesia and forecasted to track west-southwestward (BMKG,JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia's Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Semeru (alert level III), Ili Lewotolok (alert level III), and Ibu (alert level II) in Indonesia, and Mount Taal (alert level 2), and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over the region between the equator and 10°N (including the Malay Peninsula, northern Sumatra, northern Borneo, and southern Philippines) and the southern Maritime Continent; drier conditions are expected over central and southern Sumatra; warmer conditions are predicted over the region around Sumatra; cooler conditions are predicted for northern parts of Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a moderate increase in chance for very heavy rainfall event to occur in Malay Peninsula; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in much of the equatorial region; and small increase in chance for extreme cold conditions to occur in much of Myanmar, northern Lao PDR, northern Thailand, northern Viet Nam.