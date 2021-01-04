ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 53, 28 Dec 2020 – 03 Jan 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 24 disasters (20 floods, 2 landslides, 2 whirlwind) affected the region in week 53. These disasters occurred in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia. High-intensity rain caused the floods in seven provinces of Indonesia, four states in Malaysia, and two regions in the Philippines. Two whirlwind occurred in Surakarta City, Central Java Province and Cirebon Regency, West Java in Indonesia. Tail-end of a Frontal System affected the eastern section of Northern Luzon, the Philippines causing flood 4 municipalities in the Province of Cagayan.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB, flooding has affected seven provinces in Week 53. On 30 December 2020, heavy rain caused the flood in Bangkalan Regency and has affected 10.3K persons and damaged 2K housing units. Malaysia’s NADMA reported that flooding occurred in Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Terengganu State has affected 9.2K people since 1 January 2021. Flooding caused by heavy rains in Negros Occidental occurred on 1 January 2021, almost 15K families were affected.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall over the southern and western part of Indonesia, the western part of the Philippines, the southern part of Peninsular Malaysia, Northern part of Sabah Malaysia, and Viet Nam’s East Sea. As of reporting, no tropical cyclone advisory has been issued by the JTWC.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Ili Lewotolo, Sinabung Merapi, and Karangetang in Indonesia are on Alert Level III. Volcanic activity was reported for Mount Sinabung, Dukono and Bromo in Indonesia, as reported by PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions over parts of northern ASEAN region, the Philippines, northern Borneo, southern Viet Nam, Cambodia, southern Thailand, Peninsular Malaysia and the southeastern part of the Maritime Continent; cooler conditions are predicted over most of Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the Northern Philippines, coastal Viet Nam, southern Thailand, Peninsular Malaysia, northern Sumatra, Java, coastal eastern Borneo and northern parts of Sulawesi and West Papua.