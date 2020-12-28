ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 52, 21 - 27 Dec 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 14 disasters (13 floods, 1 landslides) affected the region in week 52. These disasters occurred in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. High intensity rain which also caused the overflowing of rivers caused the floods in multiple provinces of Indonesia. A northeast monsoon in Region II of the Philippines also occurred and resulted in flood and a landslide.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB](https://bnpb.go.id/), flooding has affected 4 provinces in Week 52. On 24 December 2020, heavy rain caused the flood in Bandung and Cimahi City and has affected 7K persons and damaged 1.9K housing units. Thailand’s DDPM reported that flooding occurred in Chumphon Province has affected 30 families on 25 December 2020. A total 89.4K people in 194 barangays were affected in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, and Quirino as a result of the northeast monsoon that occurred in The Philipines on 26 December 2020.