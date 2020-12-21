ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 51, 14 - 20 Dec 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 20 disasters (11 floods, 5 landslides, 2 storms, 2 wind) affected the region in week 51. These disasters occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. High intensity rain which also caused the overflowing of rivers caused the floods in multiple provinces of the member state. A strong monsoon also occurred and resulted flood, flashflood, windstorm in Thailand. Lastly, Tropical Depression Krovanh (Vicky) that occurred in the Philippines caused major damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB, flooding and landslide has affected 5 provinces. Malaysia’s NADMA reported that flooding has affected 3 provinces. From 14 December 2020, heavy rain caused the flood in Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province, affected 9.2K families (46.2K persons). A total 27.9K families are affected by flood, landslides, and windstorm as a result of strong monsoon that occurred in Thailand since 16 December. From 18 December, Tropical Depression Krovanh (Vicky) occurred and caused major damages through flood, landslide, wind and storm, affecting approximately 97.7K people and around 2.3M USD worth of damage to infrastructure.