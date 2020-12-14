ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 50, 07 – 13 Dec 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 16 disasters (1 earthquake, 11 floods, 1 wind, 3 landslides) affected the region in week 50. All these disasters occurred in Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). High intensity rain which also caused the overflowing of rivers caused the floods in multiple provinces of the member state. Meanwhile, unstable soil conditions on top of moderate to high intensity rain induced landslides in Aceh Province. Lastly, a Magnitude 4.2 earthquake that occurred in Brebes, Central Java caused minor damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Indonesia’s BNPB, flooding and landslide has affected 23 sub-districts of North Aceh in the province of Aceh. From 5 December 2020, heavy rain caused the Krueng Jambo river to overflow into the areas of North Aceh and Bener Meriah Districts and has caused an injury, affected 19.1K families (60.7K persons) evacuated into 170 points. Approximately 18.2K residential houses have sustained damages and since of last reporting, river water discharge has already decreased and the main access road—Medan Badan Aceh Road is already passable. Flood waters also reportedly have receded.