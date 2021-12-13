ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 49, 6 - 12 Dec 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-ninth (49th) week of 2021, a total of 42 disasters (1 earthquake, 34 floods, 2 landslides, 1 storm, and 1 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and tornado in Sumatra, Bangka Belitung, Java, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, and earthquake in Maluku as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For Malaysia, floods were reported by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) in Serawak, Kelantan, Johor, and Sabah States. For the Philippines, the effects of shear line were reported by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Eastern Samar and Leyte.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall and the overflowing of dam and rivers across Sulawesi since 6 Dec has caused flooding, landslides, and wind- related events in Pohuwato (Gorontalo), Manado, and Bolaang Mongondow (North Sulawesi), and Soppeng, Wajo, Makassar, Pangkajene Islands, and Sidenreng Rappang (South Sulawesi). In total, 22.6K families (95.1K persons) have been affected, 4.9K persons displaced, 1 dead and 1 missing persons have been reported in Gorontalo, North Sulawesi, and South Sulawesi Province. Reports of damages include 7.3K houses, 10 bridges, 2 roads, 24 schools, 18 health facility, 14 public facilities, 20 places of worship, and 4.8K ha of rice fields and 2.4K ha of other crops. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation. The BNPB also reported flooding and landslide in West Lombok, North Lombok, and Bima City (West Nusa Tenggara) on 6 Dec. The events have affected 16.9K families (64.1K persons), 2,8K persons displaced, 5 dead, 1 missing, 15 injured, and damaged 13K houses, 6 bridges, 39 schools, 1 health facility, and 1 worship place.