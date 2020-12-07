ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 49, 30 Nov – 06 Dec 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

A total of 17 disasters (12 floods, 4 landslides, 1 volcano eruption) affected the region in week 49. These disasters are spread throughout four member states (Indonesia as reported by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), Malaysia as reported by The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Thailand by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), and Viet Nam as reported by the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to Thailand’s DDPM, from November 25 – December 6, due to the influence of the Northeast monsoon that prevailed over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region with patches of low pressure also covering Malaysia, heavy to very heavy rains have affected 555.2K households, 7.7M livestock, and 397.6K paddy and crop fields in a total of 11 provinces. The floods have also cost the lives of 24 individuals and displaced 763 persons.

Five provinces (around 290.1K households) are still affected by the floods as reported by DDPM (Nakorn Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla). DDPM is closely monitoring the situation and continuously analyses and assesses if damages become more severe for any potential need to raise to the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed specks of high 7-day average rainfall particularly in Peninsular Malaysia, Southern Thailand and Aceh of Indonesia. As of reporting, the JTWC has issued a tropical cyclone advisory for INVEST 96S located SW of Java in the Indian Ocean but is reportedly in an unfavorable environment for development and is quasi-stationary.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Mount Ili Lewotolo (which reported recent volcanic activity), Merapi, and Karangetang in Indonesia, all on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Dukono, and Semeru all in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II and Taal of the Philippines on Alert Level I despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

For the coming week, the ASMC forecasts wetter conditions for northern parts of the region, central and southern Viet Nam, southern Thailand, and northern Philippines and the southeastern maritime continent; cooler in eastern mainland Southeast Asia; Based on the regional assessment of extremes there are moderate increases in chance for a heavy rainfall event (northern and central Philippines) and extreme hot conditions (central Myanmar, southern Philippines, and equatorial region) in the region. There is also a small increase in chance for extended dry conditions in Borneo and Sulawesi of Indonesia.