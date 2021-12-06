ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 48, 29 Nov - 5 Dec 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-eighth (48th) week of 2021, a total of 27 disasters (22 floods, 3 landslides, 1 wind-related, 1 volcanic eruption) affected the region. Indonesia and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Rain-induced landslides, and several localised high-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods, a tornado, and eruption of a volcano were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Lastly, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported flooding and landslides to have occurred due to heavy rains and the overflowing of rivers in several provinces.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to VNDMA, heavy rain has resulted into floods and landslides in the provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Kon Tum. As of reporting, the events in Viet Nam have resulted to 18 deaths, 59,739 families (estimated 298,695 persons) affected, 30,150 displaced, and 59,739 houses flooded. Reports from VNDMA that flooding even reached 1.2 metres in Tuy Phuoc District in Binh Dinh Province and that roads (including several national highways) have been cut off by flooding or landslides. VNDMA ensures that necessary actions have been taken by responsible agencies and are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, the eruption of Mount Semeru on 4 Dec, has affected 1,041 families (5,205 persons), displaced 1,707 into 19 evacuation centres, and caused the death of 15 individuals, injuries to 169 persons, and reports of 27 others that are missing in Lumajang Regency. Close to 3K houses, 1 bridge, 12 schools, 13 government/public facilities have reportedly been damaged. 79.1K USD worth of assistance have already been provided to the affected families.

Emergency Response Status has been instated for 30 days (4 Dec 2021 – 3 Jan 2022). Search and rescue and emergency response operations are underway. Mount Semeru remains on Alert Level II as per PVMBG.