ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 46, 15 - 21 November 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-sixth (46th) week of 2021, a total of 20 disasters (15 floods, 4 landslides, and 1 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Rain-induced landslides, and several localised high-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods, and a tornado were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For the Philippines, flooding and rain-induced landslides were reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in Bukidnon. Lastly, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported flooding to have affected Phú Yên.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding occurred in the province of North Sumatra affecting Tebing Tinggi City, Rambutan, Bajenis, Padang Hilir, and Padang Hulu. The flood was reportedly triggered by high-intensity rainfall causing the Padang River and Bailang river to overflow on 21 November 2021. The flood with maximum depth of 70 cm, reportedly affected 18,430 persons and damaged 559 houses. Early warning information was forwarded by the BPBD of North Sumatra for the potential of high-intensity rainfall for the community to be alert of hydrometeorological disasters. BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi and volunteers have carried out monitoring and evacuation and data collection at the location of the incident. As of reporting, flooding persists, and cloudy weather was observed in Tebing Tinggi City.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed noticeably high 7-day average rainfall spreading across the islands of Indonesia as well as southern portions of Viet Nam, southern portions of Thailand, Palawan, central and southern parts of the Philippines. La Niña conditions are now present and entails wetter conditions for the region. As of reporting, INVEST 90S is located south of Java Island and is under close monitoring (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Three (3) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG). Volcanic activity was reported for Ili Lewotolok (Alert Level III), Semeru, and Ibu (Alert level II) in Indonesia according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and Taal Volcano (Alert Level 2), and Mount Kanlaon (Alert Level 1) according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, for the coming week, wetter conditions should be expected over much of western and southern Mainland Southeast Asia and the southern parts of the Maritime Continent. Drier conditions and warmer temperatures are forecasted for the western and central equatorial regions. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in much of Myanmar, and parts of southern and central Maritime Continent; a small increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in central Sumatra, southern Peninsular Malaysia, and northwestern Myanmar.