ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 46 (14 – 20 Nov 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-sixth week of 2022, a total of 49 disasters (40 floods, 8 landslides, and 1 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. *Badan Nasional *Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods, landslides, and wind-related events caused by moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, unstable soil condition, and overflowing of the rivers in Aceh, Banten, Bengkulu, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, West Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, West Sumatra, North Sumatra, and Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding and landslides caused by continuous rainfall due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone in the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the NDRRMC, from the previous week, 4 disasters were recorded including 3 floodings and 1 landslide in Region XI and XII, Philippines. NDRRMC reported the following: 9,4K families (41.6K persons) affected, 4K persons displaced, with 3 dead and 3 injured people. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, according to the BNPB, Central Java is the province with the highest disaster numbers this week. Nine (9) disasters were recorded in Central Java including 6 floodings and 3 landslides. Based on the progress report, a total of 1,1K families (5,1K persons) were affected and at least 2,7K persons are displaced. As of reporting, local disaster management authorities have carried out necessary actions to address the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across all Indonesia regions especially Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan and Papua; Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia; most of the Philippines (associated with the ITCZ); South Thailand; and South Central Coast Region of Viet Nam. As of reporting, there are areas of disturbed weather, being referred to as Invest 97W and 94S. Based on available data, Invest 97W is located approximately at 351 km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The potential for the development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours is low. Meanwhile, Invest 94S is located approximately at 430 km southwest Banten, Indonesia. The potential for the development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours is low. (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Nine (9) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by the Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG). Mount Semeru (alert level III), Anak Krakatau (alert level III), Merapi (alert level III), and Ili Lewotolok (alert level III) in Indonesia, and Taal (alert level 1), Kanlaon (alert level 1), Bulusan (alert level 1), and Mayon Volcano (alert level 2) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the *Pusat Vulkanologi dan *Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over parts of the southern and eastern Maritime Continent. Drier conditions are expected over the western Maritime Continent and some parts of the central Maritime Continent. Warmer than usual temperatures are expected over northeastern Mainland Southeast Asia. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance to occur in southern Maritime Continent, southern parts of Myanmar and Thailand for a very heavy rainfall event. La Niña conditions have been present. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. A negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is also present and decaying. Negative IOD events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the southern ASEAN region.

Sources:

ASEAN Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS); ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC); Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC);

Indonesia: BNPB, BMKG, PVMBG;

Philippines: NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, DSWD;

Various news agencies.