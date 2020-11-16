ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 46, 09 - 15 Nov 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple localized flooding events as well as strong winds reportedly affected different parts of Indonesia according to the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). In the Philippines, due to the effects of Typhoon VAMCO, widespread displacement of people, infrastructural and agricultural damages have been reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Lastly, according to reports from the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), recent tropical cyclone developments affected Viet Nam and Tropical Storm ETAU has prompted evacuation efforts in its central regions.

HIGHLIGHT:

Due to the effects of Typhoon VAMCO (locally named “Ulysses”), 1.755M people (429K families) have been affected according to the report from the NDRRMC as of 15 November 2020. The NDRRMC also reported 67 deaths, 13 missing, and 21 injured people and 556K displaced into 3K evacuation centres. 26K houses, and 34.6M USD worth of damages to agriculture and infrastructure have been also been reported. Local authorities continue to closely coordinate with the concerned field offices for updates on the situation, assistance, and relief efforts. Assistance was provided to the affected families by the DSWD and the local government units. The AHA Centre is currently on RED Alert to provide support to the government of the Philippines.