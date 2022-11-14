ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 45 (7 - 13 November 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-fifth week of 2022, a total of 26 disasters (20 floods, 4 landslides, and 2 wind-related) affected the ASEAN region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand were reportedly affected. Flooding due to long durations of heavy rainfall and the overflowing of rivers were reported by *Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Aceh, Lampung, North and South Sumarta, West and Central Java. Second, Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara *(NADMA) of Malaysia reported that flooding occurred in Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Perak, Pulau Pinang, and Selangor. the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a whirlwind affected Maguindanao. Lastly, Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that flooding occurred in its Southern Region.

HIGHLIGHT:

As of 14 Nov, NDRRMC reported that the impact of TC NALGAE has resulted in 160 dead, 146 injured, 29 missing, 1.39M families (5.57M persons) affected from 17 regions, and 356K persons displaced (25K persons inside 128 evacuation centres and 331k outside). The AHA Centre has deployed DELSA relief items, 2 ICLT from the AHA Centre, 3-member ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) from Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Singapore, and 6 in-country ASEAN-ERAT members to support the ongoing assessment and provision of humanitarian response.

Meanwhile, from the previous week, according to the BNPB, continuous heavy rainfall has resulted in 11 flooding events in Indonesia (6 in Sumatra and 5 in Java). Based on the progress report, a total of 20.5K persons were affected and at least 105 persons are displaced, and the flooding has also caused damage to 4.7K houses. As of reporting, local disaster management authorities have carried out necessary actions to address the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Sumatra, Java, and Papua in Indonesia; Malaysia; Singapore; Eastern Region of Philippines; and Southern Region of Thailand. As of reporting, there are no active tropical cyclone advisories for the ASEAN region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Eight (8) significant earthquakes (M?5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia's Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Semeru (alert level III), Anak Krakatau (alert level III), Merapi (alert level III), and Ili Lewotolok (alert level III) in Indonesia, and Taal (alert level 1), Kanlaon (alert level 1), Bulusan (alert level 1), and Mayon Volcano (alert level 2) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), wetter conditions are expected over parts of the central Maritime Continent and Malay Peninsula; drier conditions over parts of western and central Mainland Southeast Asia; cooler conditions are expected over parts of southern Maritime Continent and central and eastern Mainland Southeast Asia; and warmer conditions are expected over parts of Myanmar. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in central parts of Mainland Southeast Asia, and a moderate chance in the Maritime Continent region; a moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in Philippines, and southern and eastern parts of Indonesia. La Niña conditions have been present which seasonally tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the Maritime Continent. A negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is also present which tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.