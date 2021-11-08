ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 44, 1 - 7 November 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-fourth (44th) week of 2021, a total of 41 disasters (1 earthquake, 33 floods, 5 landslides, and 2 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Landslides, and several localized high-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods, and an earthquake were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding reportedly occurred in different states of Malaysia as reported by the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA).

For the Philippines, flooding was also reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in Palawan. Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported flooding to have occurred in five (5) provinces. Lastly, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported flooding and landslide in two provinces.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding was reported in different cities and regencies in Aceh Province (South Aceh Regency, Aceh Singkil Regency, Subullusalam City, Southeast Aceh Regency, North Aceh Regency, and Central Aceh Regency). Heavy rainfall which caused overflowing of rivers were the main reported reasons for the flooding events in Aceh Province as per BNPB. The flooding events in Aceh Province have affected 17.3K persons, displaced 235 persons, and damaged 4.8K houses. South Aceh Regency was the worst affected with 11.6K of the 17.3K total affected persons in Aceh have been reported. Local disaster management agencies have responded to the situation, have conducted rapid assessment and monitoring, and coordination with relevant authorities in aid of the victims in the province of Aceh.