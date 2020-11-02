ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 43, 26 Oct – 01 Nov 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Flooding due to heavy rainfall as well as strong winds reportedly affected different parts of Indonesia according to the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). In the Philippines, due to the effects of Typhoon MOLAVE and Super Typhoon GONI, widespread displacement of people, infrastructural and agricultural damages have been reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Lastly, according to reports from the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA),

Typhoon MOLAVE has triggered a landslide burying several people.

HIGHLIGHT:

Due to the effects of Typhoon MOLAVE (locally named “Quinta”), 776K people (177K families) have been affected according to the report from the DSWD. The DSWD also reported 22 deaths, 4 missing, and 39 injured people and 487K displaced into 279 evacuation centres. 53K houses, and 15M USD worth of damages (agricultural and infrastructural) have been reported by the DSWD. Local authorities continue to closely coordinate with the concerned field offices for updates on the situation, assistance, and relief efforts. Assistance was provided to the affected families by the DSWD and the local government units. The Philippines was also struck by Super Typhoon GONI on November 1 prompting the AHA Centre to make an offer of assistance to augment the state’s response capacity.