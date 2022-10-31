ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 43 (24 - 30 October 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-third week of 2022, a total of 43 disasters (2 earthquakes, 28 floods, 8 landslides, 1 storm, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods, landslides, and wind-related events caused by moderate to heavy rainfall, high tide, strong wind, unstable soil condition, overflowing of the rivers, and irrigation channel in Aceh, Bali, Banten, Bengkulu, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Kalimantan, Lampung, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, and North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Kedah and Melaka, Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding, landslides, storms, and winds caused by Tropical Cyclone NALGAE in the Philippines, and M6.4 earthquake in Abra, the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the PAGASA, Tropical Cyclone (TC) NALGAE (Paeng) made initial landfall over the Philippines landmass since 29 Oct. At most Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 was raised in the Philippines. As of 31 Oct, the NDRRMC reported that more than 1K floods, landslides, and other related incidents in Region I, II, Region III, CALABARZON,

MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, BARMM, CAR, and NCR.

NDRRMC reported the following: 590.9K families (1.95M persons) affected in 5,108 barangays, 975K persons displaced (309K inside evacuation centres, 666K outside), 98 dead, 69 missing, 63 injured; for damages, 4.2K houses were reportedly damaged, and 195 roads and 72 bridges are currently not passable (from a total of 364 roads and 82 bridges affected); 20.6M USD worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure was reported; for critical lifelines, 169 cities/municipalities currently have power outage, 7 currently still experiencing water supply interruption, 42 currently still experiencing communication interruption, and 7 airports as well as 94 seaports are non-operational.

A total of 556.5K USD worth of assistance have been provided to the affected persons.

The AHA Centre has sent a letter of sympathy with offer of assistance to NDRRMCOCD on 31 Oct, and in close coordination with the NDRRMC-OCD of the Philippines for potential regional support