ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 42, 12 – 18 Oct 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Flooding due to heavy rainfall as well as strong winds reportedly affected different parts of Indonesia according to the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) has asked for international assistance considering the widespread flooding in its central regions. In the Philippines, Tropical Depression OFEL struck CALABARZON and Region V as per the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The National Committee on Disaster Management (NCDM) of Cambodia, as well as the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) of Lao PDR, reported that Tropical Storms NOUL, LINFA, and NANGKA affected the respective member states.

HIGHLIGHT:

As of reporting, the VNDMA has organized and sent several response missions to the affected provinces in the central regions. It has also maintained close coordination with its partners. The widespread flooding, landslides, and storms in the central regions has tallied 55 deaths, 7 persons still missing, 682K of affected people, 136K of damaged houses, and 10.4K hectares of affected agricultural land.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high daily average rainfall for Central Viet Nam where TS LINFA and a tropical depression (INVEST 94W) previously made landfall within a span of one week. TS NANGKA also brought precipitation to the coasts of China, Hainan Island of China, and eventually to Northern Viet Nam where it weakened as it tracked inland.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Karangetang in Indonesia, both on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Semeru, Kerinci, and Dukono, in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts wetter conditions in the eastern mainland Southeast Asia and the Philippines but it is noted that this is dependent on tropical cyclone developments. On the other hand, drier conditions are expected for the western maritime continent. Most of the equatorial region and northern Myanmar should expect warmer temperatures while Viet Nam, Lao PDR, northern Thailand, and Cambodia should expect colder temperatures. There is a moderate increase in chance for a heavy rainfall event in Viet Nam, central Lao PDR, the Philippines, north Myanmar, and parts of Java in Indonesia.

Lastly, extreme hot conditions are likely for northern Sumatra, parts of Borneo and parts of northern Myanmar.