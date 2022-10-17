ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 41 (10 - 16 October 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-first week of 2022, a total of 50 disasters (34 floods, 11 landslides, 1 storm, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported flooding in several provinces of Cambodia. Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported floods and landslides caused by prolonged heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of the rivers in Bali, Bengkulu, Gorontalo, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, West Kalimantan, Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara, Riau, West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, and North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) reported that flooding occurred in Johor, Sabah, Serawak, Kedah, Melaka, and Perlis State, Malaysia. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding and rain-induced landslides caused by Tropical Cyclone NESAT and INVEST 98W in Region I, II, CALABARZON, and CAR, and flooding and strong wind in Region I and XII. Lastly, flooding, landslide, wind and storm caused by Tropical Cyclone SONCA occurred in South Central Coast and North Central Coast, and Flooding and landslides in several provinces of Viet Nam as reported by the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

For the past week, according to the Philippines’ NDRRMC and Viet Nam’s VNDMA, TC NESAT and INVEST 98W resulted in floods and rain-induced landslides in Region I, II,

CALABARZON, and CAR in the Philippines, and floods, landslides, storms, and winds in North Central Coast, and South Central Coast Region of Viet Nam. According to the report, TC NESAT made landfall on 16 Oct over Calayan Island, Cagayan in the Philippines, and TC SONCA made landfall on 15 Oct over Central Coast of Viet Nam. The events in total have affected 44K families (197K persons), cost the life of 1 individual, 16K persons displaced, and caused damages to 14K houses, 15 bridges, and 62 roads. Meanwhile, from 1 Sep - 11 Oct, flooding has affected Cambodia. According to Cambodia's NCDM, as of 13 Oct 2022, the events has cost the life of 15 individuals, affected 125K families (550.5K persons), displaced 22.4K persons, damaged 115 houses, 336 schools, 111 pagodas, 29 health centres, and almost 2K km of roads.

Lastly, flooding caused by The Southwest Monsoon and TC NORU in Thailand since week 39 still exists. According to Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), as of 11 Oct, a total of 156K households still affected by floods (from a total 240K households affected). A total of 3.5K family kits and 9K personal hygiene kits from The Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse in Chainat, Thailand has been provided to the affected people through DDPM. The AHA Centre has heightened monitoring efforts and stands ready to support the member state when the need arises.