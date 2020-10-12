ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 41, 05 – 11 Oct 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High intensity rainfall-induced flooding and landslides were reported in different parts of Indonesia by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that widespread flooding and landslides struck its central provinces. The southwest monsoon has reportedly affected parts of the Philippines according to local media and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) also reported floods, winds, and storms affecting multiple provinces because of tropical depressions and the Southwest Monsoon. Lastly, flooding was also reported in the Sabah State of Malaysia by the State Information Department.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to VNDMA, due to tropical depressions in the East Sea, the intertropical convergence zone passing through Central Viet Nam combined with cold air has resulted in flooding and landslides in the central provinces of Viet Nam. As of 10 Oct, there are 11 missing persons, 9 fatalities, and 33.4K households affected. VNDMA has sent several missions to central provinces in response to the flooding and storms. VNDMA has called for incountry awareness and assistance for the disaster.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high daily average rainfall for Central Viet Nam,

Southern Thailand, parts of Cambodia, southern parts of Lao PDR, and relatively most of the Philippines. Coincidingly, disasters were reported for Viet Nam and Thailand and in Sumatra and Sulawesi of Indonesia.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Five (5) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Karangetang in Indonesia, both on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Semeru, and Dukono, in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts wetter conditions in the eastern half of the region for 5 – 18 Oct and for mainland Southeast Asia but is dependent on Tropical Cyclone developments. Warmer conditions are expected for Myanmar and northern Sumatra,

Peninsular Malaysia, and southern Thailand. For 12 – 18 Oct. there is small increase in chance of a heavy rainfall event in parts of Viet Nam, Lao PDR, and Thailand; and a small increase in chance of extreme hot conditions in Northern and central Myanmar, northern Sumatra, and Peninsular Malaysia based on a regional assessment of extremes