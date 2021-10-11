ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 40, 4 - 10 October 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the fortieth (40th) week of 2021, a total of 18 disasters (13 floods, 2 landslides, 1 storm, and 2 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Hydrometeorological disasters (flooding, landslides, and winds) have been reported in six (6) provinces in Indonesia by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Tropical Cyclone (TC) LIONROCK caused flooding, landslides, storms, and winds in Region 6, 7, 8,

CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA in the Philippines as reported by the Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Flooding incidents that were caused by TC DIANMU and the Southwest Monsoon that occurred since the week of 37, still persists in 16 provinces (from 33 provinces) as reported by the Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). DDPM also reported that another flooding incident occurred in Phang Nga, Ranong, and Trat Province.

HIGHLIGHT:

As of 11 Oct, the Thailand’s DDPM reported that flooding events which were caused by TC DIANMU and the Southwest Monsoon in 33 provinces have reached 323.5K families (1.62M persons) affected, and 9 people dead. The floods still persist in 16 provinces and affect 95,233 families (476,165 persons) as of 0600 HRS UTC+7. The impacts are still within the capacity of the Government of Thailand.

For the past week, according to the Philippine’s NDRRMC, TC LIONROCK resulted in a floods, landslides, tornado and other-related incidents in Region 6, 7, 8, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The events have affected 1,7K families (8.05K people), claim the life of 3 individuals and caused damages to 19 houses, 10 roads, and 241K USD worth of damages to agriculture.

According to the latest report, TC LIONROCK also made landfall in the mainland Southeast Asia, particularly Viet Nam landmass since 11 Oct. the the Vietnam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) still continue to conduct data collection and response to the affected areas.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across eastern Mindanao, eastern Visayas and northern Luzon, Philippines, central and northern parts of Viet Nam, and southern parts of Lao PDR. As of reporting, TC KOMPASU intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward towards Babuyan Islands, Philippines. It also forecasted to continue to moves westward to the mainland of Southeast Asia. (PAGASA, NCHMF, JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG), Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia (alert level III) and Taal in the Philippines (alert level II) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Semeru and Ibu in Indonesia, and Kanlaon in the Philippines according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, wetter conditions are expected over much of the northern ASEAN region and more widespread covering the Philippines and most of Mainland Southeast Asia, apart from northern Myanmar; Drier conditions are expected over the western Maritime Continent and parts of Borneo; Warmer than usual temperatures are predicted over much of the equatorial region; For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in the parts of the Philippines and Mainland Southeast Asia; small increase in chance for extended dry conditions to occur in the western Maritime Continent and Eastern Malaysia; moderate increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in the parts of the equatorial region