ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 40, 28 Sep – 04 Oct 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Strong winds, and high intensity rainfall which caused flooding and landslides were reported in different parts of Indonesia by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that heavy rain triggered a landslide in Phu Tho. The heavy rain in the northern provinces also reportedly damaged crops, houses, and several infrastructure.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the BNPB, high intensity rainfall in Semaka District, Tanggamus Regency, Lampung Province flooded several villages, and a broken embankment has paralysed access to the location. A total of 1.1K families/3.4K persons have been affected. The government of Tanggamus Regency has established Emergency Response Status from 01 – 14 Oct.

Assistance for those affected is being provided by BPBD Lampung, private agencies, and the government of Tanggamus. The Emergency Response Team is currently handling the situation. Stagnant water has receded but there was still heavy rain at the location on 01 Oct.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high daily average rainfall for northern and western Sumatra, the southwestern coasts of Thailand, the coasts of Cambodia, the coasts of southern Viet Nam, and West Papua. Coincidingly, disasters were reported for Aceh and Padang Pariaman in Sumatra Island, Indonesia.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Three (3) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Karangetang in Indonesia, both on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Semeru, and Dukono, in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG. PHIVOLCS has reported volcanic activities for Bulusan, Taal, and Kanlaon all under Alert Level 1 (abnormal conditions).

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts wetter conditions in the eastern half of the region for 5 – 18 Oct and for mainland Southeast Asia but is dependent on Tropical Cyclone developments. Warmer conditions are expected for Myanmar and northern Sumatra, Peninsular Malaysia, and southern Thailand. There is small increase in chance of a heavy rainfall event in northern Sumatra, and Sulawesi in Indonesia and in the Philippines; moderate increase in chance for Viet Nam, Central Lao PDR, and southern Thailand. Lastly, extreme hot conditions is very likely for Myanmar.