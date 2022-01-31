ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 4 (24 - 30 Jan 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the fourth (4th) week of 2022, a total of 20 disasters (6 floods, 1 landslides, 1 storm, and 12 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events in Lampung, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Kalimantan, and Central Sulawesi Province as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). For the Philippines, the Low-Pressure Area has caused storms and floods in Jabonga and Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte (CARAGA Region) as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall, strong wind, and the overflowing of rivers and irrigation channels since 24 Jan has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and wind-related events in Banjar City, Bogor Regency, Cirebon Regency, Indramayu Regency and Tasikmalaya City in West Java Province, Boyolali Regency, Jepara Regency, Pekalongan Regency, and Pemalang Regency in Central Java Province, Sleman Regency in Yogyakarta Province, and Jember Regency, and Sidoarjo Regency in East Java Province. In total, 1K families (4K persons) have been affected, and 162 persons displaced have been reported in East Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, and West Java Province. Reports of damages include 852 houses, 1 bridge, 1 school, 8 public facilities, and 3 worship places. Local disaster management agencies have carried out necessary actions and continue to monitor and assess the situation. Meanwhile, in Sekadau Regency (West Kalimantan), flooding caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing of Sekadau River on 24 Jan has affected 2.2K families (11K persons) and damaged 2.2K houses.