ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 39, 27 September - 3 October 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-ninth (39th) week of 2021, a total of 19 disasters (1 earthquake, 12 floods, 4 landslides, and 2 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have reportedly been affected. High-intensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulted in flooding events as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Meanwhile in the Philippines, an earthquake occurred near Cotabato affecting T’boli as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Lastly, flooding reportedly occurred in different states of Malaysia as reported by the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, heavy rainfall and strong winds in West Sumatra has caused flooding in Solok City and flooding and landslide in Padang City and Padang Pariaman.

In Solok City, heavy rainfall which caused the overflowing of Batang Bingung River and Biruhun Dam affected 99 families (365 persons) and damaged 99 houses and 5K ha of rice fields. In Padang City, heavy rainfall affected 84 families (418 persons) and damaged 350 houses and 2 roads. In Padang Pariaman, flooding, landslide, and strong winds affected 280 families (1.4K persons), displaced 72 persons, claimed the lives of 8 people and injured 5 others, damaged 338 houses, 1 school, 1 place of worship, an 80 ha of rice fields.

Meanwhile in Bengkulu, flooding has affected 241 families (914 persons) and damaged 241 houses in Seluma. In Kaur Regency, heavy rainfall and the overflowing of Bintuan River caused flooding and landslides which affected 3.7K families (18.5K persons), displaced 100 persons, damaged 1.5K houses, 1 bridge, 4 roads, and 250 ha of rice fields.

Lastly, flooding and landslide in Luwu, South Sulawesi, affected 2.4K families (12.2K persons), displaced 127, cost the life of an individual, caused injuries to 20 other individuals, and 3 people are missing. Local disaster management agencies are continuously monitoring, assessing, and actively responding to the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed relatively high 7-day average rainfall in Malaysia, Sumatra, Kalimantan, an Papua of Indonesia, central, eastern, and southern portions of the Philippines. As of reporting,

Tropical cyclone 92W (local name: LANNIE) is currently active making its way across the Visayan group of islands of the Philippines according to PAGASA.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Volcanic activity was reported for Mount Ili Lewotolo (Alert level III) and Semeru, Ibu, and Krakatau (Alert level II) in Indonesia according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and Taal Volcano (Alert Level 2), and Mount Kanlaon (Alert Level 1) (PHIVOLCS).

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected in much of the northern ASEAN region; drier conditions over much of the western Maritime Continent; and warmer temperatures in much of the equatorial region. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event in parts of mainland Southeast Asia and a moderate chance in Central and Northern Philippines; moderate chance for extended dry conditions in the western Maritime Continent and Eastern Malaysia; a small increase in chance for extreme hot conditions in Central Mainland Southeast Asia and a moderate chance for parts of the equatorial region.